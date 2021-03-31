 Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on April 12, 2021 at 9:00am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 31, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on April 12, 2021 at 9:00am 

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on April 12, 2021 at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 0505101 (Unit R-33) and at 1124 Charlestown Rd., Springfield, VT 05156 (Unit S-67) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # - Name - Contents

R-55 - Amanda Ellis - Household Goods

S-67 - Amanda Ellis - Household Goods

