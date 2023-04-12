Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on April 27, 2023, at 9:00 am 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on April 27, 2023, at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05101 (Unit R79) and at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S56, S80) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 R79 Christina Paquette Household Goods
2 S56 Helena Bundy Household Goods
3 S80 Randi Myers Household Goods
