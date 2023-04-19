 Northstar Self Storage: Public and Online Sale/Auction | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 19, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage: Public and Online Sale/Auction 

Published April 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on April 27, 2023, at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05101 (Unit R79) and at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S56, S80) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # Name Contents

1 R79 Christina Paquette Household Goods

2 S56 Helena Bundy Household Goods

3 S80 Randi Myers Household Goods

