Northstar Self Storage: Public and Online Sale/Auction on August 31, 2022, at 9:00 am 

Published August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on August 31, 2022, at 130 Taconic Business Park Rd., Manchester Center, VT 05255 (Unit M-169), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05101 (Unit R-66) and at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S-26, S-27, S-55, S-84, S-85, S-97 & S-131) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 - M-169 Bradford Loring - Household Goods
2 - R-66 Erin Benoit - Household Goods
3 - S-26 Debbie Parslow - Household Goods
4 - S-27 Shawna Greenslit - Household Goods
5 - S-55 Tina Prentice - Household Goods
6 - S-84 Tina Prentice - Household Goods
7 - S-85 Ashley Osmer - Household Goods
8 - S-97 Robert Worrell - Household Goods
9 - S-131 Amy Ducharme - Household Goods
