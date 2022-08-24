 Northstar Self Storage: Public and Online Sale/Auction: August 31, 2022, at 9:00 am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 24, 2022 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage: Public and Online Sale/Auction: August 31, 2022, at 9:00 am 

Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on August 31, 2022, at 130 Taconic Business Park Rd., Manchester Center, VT 05255 (Unit M-169), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05101 (Unit R-66) and at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S-26, S-27, S-55, S-84, S-85, S-97 & S-131) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # Name Contents

1 - M-169 Bradford Loring - Household Goods

2 - R-66 Erin Benoit - Household Goods

3 - S-26 Debbie Parslow - Household Goods

4 - S-27 Shawna Greenslit - Household Goods

5 - S-55 Tina Prentice - Household Goods

6 - S-84 Tina Prentice - Household Goods

7 - S-85 Ashley Osmer - Household Goods

8 - S-97 Robert Worrell - Household Goods

9 - S-131 Amy Ducharme - Household Goods

