Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on February 9, 2023 at 9:00 am will be having a public and online sale/auction on February 9, 2023 at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S57, S100), 3466 Richville Road, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (77) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit #, Name, Contents
S57, Jenevieve Johnson, Household Goods
S100, Kathryn Cunningham, Household Goods
77, Bobbi Kuzawski, Household Goods
