 Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on February 9, 2023 at 9:00 am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 01, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on February 9, 2023 at 9:00 am 

Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on February 9, 2023 at 9:00 am will be having a public and online sale/auction on February 9, 2023 at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S57, S100), 3466 Richville Road, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (77) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit #, Name, Contents

S57, Jenevieve Johnson, Household Goods

S100, Kathryn Cunningham, Household Goods

77, Bobbi Kuzawski, Household Goods

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation