 Northstar Self Storage Sale: January 31, 2022 | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage Sale: January 31, 2022 

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on January 31, 2022 at 9:00am.


Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on January 31, 2022 at 615 US Route 7, Danby, VT 05739 (Units D-120), at 1124 Charlestown Rd., Springfield, VT 05156 (Unit S-90 / S-93 / CC-13) at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05101 (Unit R-79) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # - Name- Contents

1- D-120 - Jacqueline Unsworth - Household Goods

1- S-90 - Danielle St. Lawrence - Household Goods

1- S-93 - Micheal Adams - Household Goods

1- CC-13 - Michael Koledo - Household Goods

1- R-79 - Ashley Butler - Household Goods

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation