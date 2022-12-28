Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on January 4, 2023 at 9:00 am 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on January 4, 2023 at 681 Rockingham Rd, Rockingham, VT 05151 (Unit R-66), 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S-53, S94 & CC25), 3466 Richville Road, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (71) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 71 Candace Walsh Household Goods
2 S53 Marilyn Nourse Household Goods
3 S94 Marilyn Nourse Household Goods
4 CC25 Erica Grenier Household Goods
5 R66 Erin Benoit Household Goods
