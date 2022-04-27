 Northstar Self Storage Public & Online Sale/Auction: May 11, 2022 | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 27, 2022 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage Public & Online Sale/Auction: May 11, 2022 

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on May 11, 2022 at 9:00 am.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on May 11, 2022 at 681 RT 7, Danby, VT 05739 (Unit D-29), at 130 Taconic Business Park Rd., Manchester Center, VT 05255 (Unit M-109), and at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S-80 & S-86) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # - Name - Contents

D-29 - Jennifer Pascal - Household Goods

M-109 - Kelly Whitman - Household Goods

S-80 - Tracy Snide - Household Goods

S-86 - Justin Menard - Household Goods

The County of Chittenden is requesting qualifications and proposals from qualified urban planners and/or landscape architects to provide landscape architect services to assist in the preparation of plans for exterior patio and handicap access for Chittenden Country Courthouse historic site located at 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont.

Submissions must be received by 12:00 p.m. May 18, 2022. For further information and a copy of the "Requests For Qualifications & Proposals For Landscape Architect Services," contact:

Anne Williams, Country Clerk County of Chittenden

175 Main Street

P.O. Box 187

Burlington, VT 05402

(802)951-5106

chittendencountryclerk@gmail.com.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation