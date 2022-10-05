Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on October 19, 2022 at 9:00 am 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on October 19, 2022 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05101 (Unit R04, R36) and at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units CC-29, S22, S53, S56, S57, S94, S112, S128) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am inaccordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 R04 Patricia Damon Household Goods
2 R36 Deborah Mingins Household Goods
3 CC29 Emily Miller Household Goods
4 S22 Chris Colella Household Goods
5 S53 Marilyn Nourse Household Goods
6 S56 Helena Bundy Household Goods
7 S57 Jen Johnson Household Goods
8 S94 Marilyn Nourse Household Goods
9 S112 Chris Colella Household Goods
10 S128 Nicholas Putnam Household Goods
