Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on October 7, 2021 at 9:00am 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on October 7, 2021 at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05101, (Units R-41/55) and at 3466 Richville Rd., Manchester Center, VT 05255 (Unit M-13/63) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # R-41 Crystal Crawford Household Goods
Unit # R-55 Amanda Ellis Household Goods
Unit # M-63 Kerry Ellis-Swan Household Goods
Unit # M-13 Ashleigh Oralla Coffin Household Goods
find, follow, fan us: