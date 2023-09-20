 Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on Sept. 28th, 2023, at 9:00 am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 20, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on Sept. 28th, 2023, at 9:00 am 

Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 12:33 p.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on September 28, 2023, at 3446 Richville Rd, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (Unit 61), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05101 (Unit R-50) and at 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S-72) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # — Name

Contents

61 — Thomas Forest

Household Goods

R50 — Kevin Merritt Household Goods

S72 — Annette Smith Household Goods

