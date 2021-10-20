Notice: City Of Burlington Full Board Of Abatement Of Taxes 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium, at City Hall, 149 Church Street on Monday, November 8, 2021* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
William B. Spencer III
108 Buell Street
045-2-117-000
*The City Council Meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.
find, follow, fan us: