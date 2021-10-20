 Notice: City Of Burlington Full Board Of Abatement Of Taxes | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 20, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice: City Of Burlington Full Board Of Abatement Of Taxes 

The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium, at City Hall, 149 Church Street on Monday, November 8, 2021* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:

William B. Spencer III

108 Buell Street

045-2-117-000

*The City Council Meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.

