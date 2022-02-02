Notice: City Of Burlington Full Board Of Abatement Of Taxes 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet via ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88235657186 on Monday, February 7, 2022* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
CASGVT, LLC
Rina Schneur
93-95 Brookes Avenue
045-4-040-000
Falls Properties Corporation
Miguel J. Larach
c/o Deborah Larach Baad
40 College Street, Unit 307
049-1-087-307
Thomas E. Halpin, Jr.
Richard Wolbach
96 Wildwood Drive
028-4-080-000
Richard M. and Peg Boyle Single
58 Case Parkway
046-2-075-000
Adrian Ivakhiv and Auriel Gray
51 Northshore Drive
021-2-211-051
*The City Council Meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.
