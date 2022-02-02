 Notice: City Of Burlington Full Board Of Abatement Of Taxes | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 02, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice: City Of Burlington Full Board Of Abatement Of Taxes 

The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet via ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88235657186 on Monday, February 7, 2022* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:

CASGVT, LLC

Rina Schneur

93-95 Brookes Avenue

045-4-040-000

Falls Properties Corporation

Miguel J. Larach

c/o Deborah Larach Baad

40 College Street, Unit 307

049-1-087-307

Thomas E. Halpin, Jr.

Richard Wolbach

96 Wildwood Drive

028-4-080-000

Richard M. and Peg Boyle Single

58 Case Parkway

046-2-075-000

Adrian Ivakhiv and Auriel Gray

51 Northshore Drive

021-2-211-051

*The City Council Meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation