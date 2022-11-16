 Notice City of Burlington Full Board of Abatement of Taxes | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 16, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Notice City of Burlington Full Board of Abatement of Taxes 

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium and via ZOOM:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83052473069 on Monday, November 21, 2022* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
Terry Krinsky & Brenda Laquer
35 Cherry Street, Unit 404
044-2-145-404

*The City Council Meeting usually begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.

