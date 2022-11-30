Notice City of Burlington Full Board of Abatement of Taxes 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium and via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/97298074094 on Monday, December 5, 2022* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
John & Lauren Bakewell
227 South Cove Road
059-1-030-000
*The City Council Meeting usually begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.
