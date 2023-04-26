 Notice City of Burlington Full Board of Abatement of Taxes | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 26, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Notice City of Burlington Full Board of Abatement of Taxes 

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.


The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium and via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/93856826517 on Monday, May 1, 2023* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:

Luke Clavelle

120-126 North Willard Street

045-1-344-000

William McGrath

194 Cottage Grove

027-3-047-000

Spectrum Youth & Family Services, Inc.

84 Pine Street, Unit 2

049-1-125-002

*The City Council Meeting usually begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.

