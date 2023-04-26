Notice City of Burlington Full Board of Abatement of Taxes 

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium and via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/93856826517 on Monday, May 1, 2023* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
Luke Clavelle
120-126 North Willard Street
045-1-344-000
William McGrath
194 Cottage Grove
027-3-047-000
Spectrum Youth & Family Services, Inc.
84 Pine Street, Unit 2
049-1-125-002
*The City Council Meeting usually begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.
find, follow, fan us: