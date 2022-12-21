Notice of Amendment to the Essex Junction Municipal Code 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In accordance with the Essex Junction City Charter and V.S.A. Title 24, Sec. 1972, notice is hereby given to the residents and those interested in lands in the City of Essex Junction that on December 14, 2022, the City Council rescinded the following ordinances in the City Municipal Code: Chapter 6: Regulation of Soliciting, Chapter 7: Noise Ordinance, Chapter 10: Regulations of Public Indecency, Chapter 13: Regulations of Public Nuisance. The City Council also amended Chapter 9: Enforcement by deleting reference to Chapters 6, 10, and 13 and Chapter 16: Ordinance Prohibiting Graffiti, Defacement, of Property and Placing Substances in Public Fountains by rescinding Sections 1601 and 1602 from the ordinance.
The changes to these ordinances are meant to remove duplicate ordinances now found in the Public Nuisance Ordinance adopted on September 14, 2021.
The full text with the changes to these ordinances can be found at the City Clerk's office at 81 Main St. Essex Vt. 05452 during regular business hours, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm.
This ordinance shall become effective on passage unless five percent of the City's qualified voters, by a written petition filed with the City Clerk no later than January 28, 2023, request that the voters of the City disapprove the amendment at a duly warned annual meeting or special meeting.
Questions about this amendment may be addressed to Regina Mahony, City Manager, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT, or by calling 802-878-6944 or emailing admin@essexjunction.org.
Dated at Essex Junction, Vermont, on December 14, 2022.
Susan McNamara-Hill, City Clerk
