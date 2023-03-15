Notice of Amendment to the Essex Junction Municipal Code 

Published March 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In accordance with the Essex Junction City Charter and V.S.A. Title 24, Sec. 1972, notice is hereby given to the residents and those interested in lands in the City of Essex Junction that on March 8, 2023, the City Council replaced the existing Chapter 5: Regulation of Dogs in its entirety with a proposed Chapter 5: Regulation of Dogs.
The full text with the changes to this ordinance can be found at the City Clerk's office at 81 Main St. Essex Vt. 05452 during regular business hours, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm.
This ordinance shall become effective on passage unless 5 percent of the City's qualified voters, by a written petition filed with the City Clerk no later than April 21, 2023, request that the voters of the City disapprove the amendment at a duly warned annual meeting or special meeting.
Questions about this amendment may be addressed to Regina Mahony, City Manager, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT, by calling 802-878-6944 or emailing [email protected].
Dated at Essex Junction, Vermont, on March 8, 2023.
find, follow, fan us: