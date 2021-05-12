Notice Of Application To Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Please take notice that Nedde Pine LLC whose mailing address is 747 Pine St., Suite 501, Burlington VT 05401, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 79 Pine Street in the City of Burlington, VT. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the City of Burlington's Clerk-Treasurer's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier.
Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Douglas Nedde at 802.651.6888 or at info@neddere.com. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Douglas Nedde, Owner, Nedde Pine LLC.
