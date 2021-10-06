Notice Of Application To Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Please take notice that KARASS PROPERTIES LLC whose mailing address is 62 Central Avenue, South Burlington, VT, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 237-241 and 245 Riverside Ave in the City of Burlington. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the City of Burlington Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Sarah Bartlett at (802) 249-5641 or at sarah.bartlett@vermont.gov. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Sarah Bartlett
