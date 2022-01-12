Notice Of Application To Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Please take notice that Intervale Center whose mailing address is 180 Intervale Road, Burlington, VT, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 99 Intervale Road in the City of Burlington, VT. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Burlington City Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Sarah Bartlett, DEC Project Manager at (802) 249-5641 or at sarah.bartlett@vermont.gov. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Sarah Bartlett, DEC Project Manager.
