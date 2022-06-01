Notice Of Application To Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program: Bird Fort LLC 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Please take notice that Bird Fort, LLC whose mailing address is 460 Ring Road, Waterbury Center, VT, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 279 Ethan Allen Ave in the town of Colchester, VT. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Colchester Town Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to at or at Sarah Bartlette, DEC Project Manager at (802) 249-5641 or at sarah.bartlett@vermont.gov. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Sarah Barlette, DEC Project Manager.
