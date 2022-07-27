Notice Of Application To Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 27, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.
Please take notice that Jared Enterprises, LLC whose mailing address is PO Box 4248, Burlington, VT 05406, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 21-67 Commerce Street in the Town of Williston, Vermont. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Town of Williston Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier.
Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Sarah Bartlett at 802-249-5641 or at sarah.bartlett@vermont.gov.
Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Sarah Bartlett.
