 Notice Of Application To Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 27, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Notice Of Application To Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 27, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.

Please take notice that Jared Enterprises, LLC whose mailing address is PO Box 4248, Burlington, VT 05406, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 21-67 Commerce Street in the Town of Williston, Vermont. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Town of Williston Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier.

Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Sarah Bartlett at 802-249-5641 or at sarah.bartlett@vermont.gov.

Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Sarah Bartlett.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation