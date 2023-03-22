 Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 22, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.

Please take notice that Winkledom, LLC whose mailing address is 227 Main Street, Burlington, VT, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 227-235 Main Street, Burlington, VT. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Burlington City Clerk's office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Sarah Bartlett at (802) 249-5641 or at [email protected]. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Sarah Bartlett.

