Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Please take notice that Stage Road Partners whose mailing address is 240 Laurel Lane, Waterbury, VT 05676 is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 616 South Willard St. in the City of Burlington, VT.
A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Burlington Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Sam Tolstoi at 973-886-8151 or at [email protected]
Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620.
find, follow, fan us: