Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Please take notice that 30 Main Street, LLC whose mailing address is 75 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington, VT 05404 is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as Bushey's Auto Repair in the Town of Essex Junction
A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Essex Junction Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to The State of Vermont at (802) 461-6204 or at [email protected] Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive - Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: The State of Vermont
find, follow, fan us: