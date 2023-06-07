 Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 07, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published June 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Please take notice that Laurel Hill Apartments, LLC, whose mailing address is 232 Mount Philo Road, Shelburne, Vermont 05482, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields and Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 VSA § 6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 4 Laurel Hill Office Complex in the Town of South Burlington. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the South Burlington Town Clerk's Office, and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above-referenced documents may be directed to The State of Vermont at (802) 522-5683 or at [email protected].

Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620 – ATTN: State of Vermont.

