 Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 28, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Please take notice that Kitter Spatter whose mailing address is 168 Archibald Street, Burlington, VT 05401, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 168 Archibald Street in the City of Burlington, Vermont . A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Burlington, Vermont Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Kitter Spater at 802-497-4111 or at [email protected] Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Kitter Spatter

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation