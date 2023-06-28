Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Please take notice that Kitter Spatter whose mailing address is 168 Archibald Street, Burlington, VT 05401, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 168 Archibald Street in the City of Burlington, Vermont . A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Burlington, Vermont Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Kitter Spater at 802-497-4111 or at [email protected] Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Kitter Spatter
