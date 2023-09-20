Notice Of Application To Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 12:31 p.m.
Please take notice that Mud City Associates LLC whose mailing address is 190 Howard St Ap1, Burlington, VT 05401, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. 6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of the property known as 616 South Willard St in the City of Burlington, VT. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Burlington Clerks Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Sam Tolstoi at (973) 886-8151 or at [email protected]. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive-Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention Caitlyn Bain.
