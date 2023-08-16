 Notice Of Application To Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitations Act Program | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 16, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Notice Of Application To Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitations Act Program 

Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Please take notice that the Burlington Public Works Department whose mailing address is 645 Pine Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitations Program(10 V.S.A §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 195-201 Flynn Avenue in the City of Burlington, Vermont.

A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the City of Burlington, Vermont Clerk Treasurers Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Offices in Montpelier.

Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Kristi Herzer at (802)461-6918 or at [email protected].

Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive,-Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Kristi Herzer.

