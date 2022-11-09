Notice of Availability of Petitions for Election of Conservation District Supervisor for the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District notice of Self Storage Lien Sale 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
To all landowners residing within the boundaries of the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District (NRCD), notice is hereby given that on November 4, 2022 petitions for the position of Supervisor for the Conservation District will be available. An election will be held on December 19, 2022 for one Supervisor for the District. Petitions must be completed and returned to the Winooski Conservation District office by close of business on November 18, 2022.
Only persons, firms and corporations who hold title in fee land and residing within such an organized district are eligible to sign a petition or vote.
Conservation Districts are local subdivisions of state government established under the Soil Conservation Act of Vermont.
An eligible voter may contact the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District at 802-828-4493 for a petition or more information visit: https://winooskinrcd.org/about-us/board-of-supervisors/
Dated: November 4, 2022
Shelburne Village Self Storage
3933 Shelburne Rd.
Shelburne, VT 05482
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid.
William Kinnear Unit #A27
Arthur Hathaway Unit #723
Galen Sampson Unit #901
Said sale will take place at Shelburne Village Self Storage, 3933 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, Vermont 05482, on November 19, 2022 beginning at 10:00 am.
find, follow, fan us: