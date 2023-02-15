 Notice of Bond Sale | Notice of Sales | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 15, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice of Sales

Notice of Bond Sale 

Published February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The City of Winooski, Vermont gives notice that it intends to issue general obligation bonds or notes in an aggregate amount of up to $9,700,000. The City expects to sell such bonds or notes to a qualified financial institution as selected by the City. The Maturity shall be approximately 30 years from issuance. The City expects such sale to occur in March 2023. The improvements to be financed are for a parking garage as approved by the voters at the annual meeting of the city held March 5, 2019. For further information, contact Ms. Angela Aldieri, Finance Director, City of Winooski, City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, Winooski, VT 05405.

