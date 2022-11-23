Notice of Corporate Dissolution to All Creditors of and Claimants Against InfiSense, Inc. 

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Section 280(a) of the Delaware General Corporation Law (DGCL). On November 7, 2022, InfiSense, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, filed a Certificate of Dissolution with the Delaware Secretary of State. In accordance with the Certificate of Dissolution, InfiSense was dissolved effective November 7, 2022. If you believe that you have a claim against InfiSense, Inc. said corporation requests that you present your claims immediately, and no later than 60 days from the date of this notice, by letter to: InfiSense, Inc. C/O Tim Guiterman 121 Summit Circle Shelburne, VT 05482. Your letter must provide a summary of your claim that includes the following information: 1. The name, address and telephone number of the claimant; 2. The amount of the claim; 3. The basis for the claim; and 4. Documentation of the claim. NOTICE: A claim against InfiSense, Inc. and its shareholders shall be barred unless a proceeding to enforce such claim is commenced within three years after the publication date of this notice. The foregoing notice shall not be construed as a waiver of the defense of statute of limitations by InfiSense, Inc. or its shareholders. In accordance with the provisions of Sections 280 and 281(a), InfiSense, Inc. and its shareholders expressly reserve their right to assert the defense of statute of limitations where any claimant fails to bring a proceeding to enforce the cause of action prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations applicable to the cause of action. InfiSense may make distributions to other claimants without notice. In the three years prior to dissolution, InfiSense has made zero distributions to stockholders.
