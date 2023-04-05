Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Notice of Corporate Dissolution to All Creditors of and Claimants Against Invatection Insurance Company Pursuant to 11A V.S.A § 14.07
Invatection Insurance Company, a Vermont corporation having a principal office located at c/o Willis Towers Watson Management (Vermont), Ltd., 100 Bank Street, Suite 500, Burlington, Vermont 05401, has filed Articles of Dissolution with the Vermont Secretary of State. In accordance with the Articles of Dissolution, Invatection Insurance Company was dissolved effective as of March 28, 2023.
If you believe that you have a claim against Invatection Insurance Company, said corporation requests that you present your claims immediately by letter to the corporation at:
Invacare Corporation
One Invacare Way
Elyria, OH 44035
Your letter must provide a summary of your claim that includes the following information: 1. The name, address and telephone number of the claimant; 2. The amount of the claim; 3. The basis for the claim; and 4. Documentation of the claim.
NOTICE: A claim against Invatection Insurance Company and its shareholders shall be barred unless a proceeding to enforce such claim is commenced within five (5) years after the publication date of this notice. The foregoing notice shall not be construed as a waiver of the defense of statute of limitations by Invatection Insurance Company or its shareholders. In accordance with the provisions of Sections 14.07(c)(2) and 14.07(c)(3), Invatection Insurance Company and its shareholders expressly reserve their right to assert the defense of statute of limitations where any claimant fails to bring a proceeding to enforce the cause of action prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations applicable to the cause of action.
Publication Date: 04/05/2023
