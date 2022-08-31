NOTICE OF DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
APPLICATIONS UNDER REVIEW FOR
September 13, 2022
The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Zoning and Subdivision Regulations:
Requests for Variance
John Scott Detweiler seeks a setback variance close to his northern boundary line to build a 8' x 16' firewood shed. Subject property is located in the Village District (one-acre) at 5095 Main Road, Tax ID# 08-003.100.
Chad and Aimee Herschel request a variance to construct a 16' x 20' two story addition on their principal residence. Subject property is located in the Village District (one-acre) at 315 Huntington Woods Road, Tax ID# 16-103.000
The applications project information are available for viewing on the town website; www.huntingtonvt.org and in the Town Clerk's Office.
Participation in the hearing process is required to appeal a decision of the DRB. Application materials may be viewed at http://www.huntingtonvt.org the week before meeting. Link to Zoom access is available on the home page.
-Yves Gonnet, DRB Staff, August 22 2022
