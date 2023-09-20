Notice of Disinterment 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 12:31 p.m.
This notice serves to inform of Sandra Smallwood Rendall's intent to disinter the cremated remains of Franklin Smallwood from Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington, VT. Any family member, town cemetery commissioner or other authority responsible for cemeteries in the municipality can object to the proposed removal by filing a complaint in probate court.
