Notice Of Dissolution – High Meadows Fund, Inc. 

In 2004, High Meadows Fund, Inc. was formed with the ambitious goal of coupling the promotion of vibrant communities in Vermont with the preservation of a healthy natural environment. Since its formation, HMF has supported Vermont-focused projects in land use, farm and forest enterprises, and clean energy, with an increasing focus on environmental justice. HMF has supported leadership and innovation in these core areas by funding research, convenings, and direct engagement, investing for mission impact, and awarding charitable grants of over $14.8 million to organizations across the Northeast.
After over 16 years of pursuing this vital mission, HMF has decided to pass the torch of its important work to the Vermont Community Foundation. HMF intends to wind up its operations by December 31, 2021.
In connection with winding up its affairs, HMF wants to ensure that all of its vendors have been paid and seeks to verify that all outstanding invoices have been paid in full. Accordingly, if you believe your company/organization is owed any amounts from HMF, please mail us your written claim to the following address: 3 Court Street, Middlebury, VT 05753, Attn: Deb Debrowski.
If you submit a claim to us, please include in your submission (i) the specific amount owed, (ii) the date the debt was incurred, and (iii) a description of the service or product that your company/organization provided to HMF.
Please note that your claim against HMF will be time-barred under Vermont law unless you commence a proceeding to enforce your claim within five years after the publication of this notice. This notice is published in compliance with 11B V.S.A. Section 14.07.
For more information on the winding down of HMF, please see our blog post about this new chapter (at http://www.highmeadowsfund.org/meadow-muffins-food-for-thought/2021/2/17/a new-chapter-for-the-high-meadows-fund).
We thank Vermont communities and nonprofit organizations for your effective work and for all we have learned from you over HMF's long history as we have worked to grow vibrant communities, nurture healthy ecosystems, and champion economic vitality in Vermont. We are confident that this next step in our history is one that will honor that important and pressing mission.
Gaye Symington
President
High Meadows Fund, Inc.
