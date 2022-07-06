Notice Of Enactment Of Amendments To Solid Waste Management Ordinance 

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD), acting by and through its Board of Commissioners pursuant to the District's Charter, 10 VSA Chapter 159 and 24 VSA Chapter 59, enacted amendments to the Solid Waste Management Ordinance (SWMO) on June 22, 2022.
Purpose of Solid Waste Management Ordinance
The SWMO is enacted for the purpose of promoting the health, safety, and general welfare of the District, its member municipalities and their inhabitants, and the general community; to regulate the management of solid waste within the District; to require separation of certain materials from solid waste destined for disposal; to facilitate the adequate provision of solid waste services such that the generators of solid waste pay costs that reflect the real costs to society of the management of solid waste; to establish fees for services provided by the District to manage solid waste; to regulate waste disposal practices that pose a concern to the public health and welfare and the environment; to fulfill the District's responsibilities under 24 VSA § 2202a; to implement and further the District's Solid Waste Implementation Plan and the State's Solid Waste Management Plan; and to provide for the efficient, economical, and environmentally sound management of solid waste.
List of Section Headings
The section headings of the SWMO are as follows:
Purpose and Title, Definitions, Regulation of Solid Waste, Licensing, Public Safety, Illegal Disposal, Open Fires and Incinerators, Solid Waste Management Fee, Payment of Fees Due the District, Recordkeeping and Inspections, Penalties, Enforcement and Remedies, Powers of the District General Manager, and Miscellaneous.
Summary of Major Amendments
Page 1, Preamble – Update language to sync with State goals.
Page 1, Section 2.2.S. – Amend definition of Generator to further clarify responsibilities.
Page 6, Section 2.2.Z. – Amend the definition of Mandatory Recyclables and create a separate appendix that can be amended independently from the Ordinance.
Page 6, Sections 2.2.DD. and 2.2.EE. – Add a definition for Process and amend the definition for Processor to further define who falls under those requirements.
Page 9, Section 3.1 – Add language to the Ordinance reflecting the District's ability to enact flow control over certain source-separated materials.
Pages 10-11, Sections 3.8 and 3.9 – Amend sections to pull in Food Residuals to separation and placement requirements.
Page 11, Section 3.10 – Amend section to clarify responsibilities of multi-unit property owners.
Page 12, Section 3.13 – Amend the section to clarify responsibility of waste management compliance of private or public events.
Page 18, Section 4.8.J. – Rewrite of section to clarify container labelling requirements.
Other minor amendments, including many administrative amendments, are reflected in the track changes available in person at CSWD, at your local town/city administrative offices, or online at the link below.
Right to Petition for Special Vote
Under 24 VSA §1973, the qualified voters of the District have the right to petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the amendments to the SWMO. A petition for a vote must be signed by not less than 5% of the qualified voters of CSWD and presented to CSWD's Board of Commissioners within 44 days of the date of the adoption of the amendment (by August 5, 2022). Unless a petition is filed, the amendments will become effective August 21, 2022.
For More Information
To obtain more information, contact Josh Estey 802.872.8100 x241 or at HYPERLINK "mailto:jestey@cswd.net" jestey@cswd.net, or at the link/address below. A copy of the SWMO is available for inspection at CSWD, 1021 Redmond Rd, Williston, VT 05495 and at HYPERLINK "https://cswd.net/forms-publications/ordinance-amendments/" https://cswd.net/forms-publications/ordinance-amendments/.
