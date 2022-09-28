Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont 

Published September 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
September 28, 2022
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development
Grace Vinson, Environmental Officer
1 National Life Drive
Montpelier, Vermont 05620
(802) 622 - 4236
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development
Request for Release of Funds
On or about October 14, 2022, the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development (The Department) will submit a request to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (the Agency) to release to release funds under Title I [Section 8(o)(13)] of the U.S. Housing Act of 1937, as amended, to undertake a project known as Ho Hum Motel, which proposes renovating the two existing hotel buildings into 20 units of permanent affordable housing. The project location is 1660 Williston Road in South Burlington, Vermont. The total estimated cost of the project is approximately $787,750 and 20 Section 8 Project Based Vouchers will be pursued.
To maintain compliance with HUD environmental regulations, retrofit radon mitigation systems will be installed if post construction radon testing indicates that mitigation is warranted.
Finding of No Significant Impact
The Agency/Department have determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, Vermont 05620.
Public Comments
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, Attn: Grace Vinson, Environmental Officer, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620. All comments received by October 13, 2022, will be considered by the Department prior to authorizing the submission of a request for release of funds. Comments must specify which Notice they are addressing-the Finding of No Significant Impact or the Request for the Release of Funds.
Environmental Certification
The Department is certifying to the Agency that Ann Kroll, in her official capacity as Director of Grants Management, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Agency's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Ho Hum Motel project to use the Project Based Vouchers.
Objections to Release of Funds
The Agency will accept objections to its release of funds and the Department's certification for a period of fifteen days starting on September 29, 2022, only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer, Ann Kroll, Director of Grants Management; (b) the Department has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Agency; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.
Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Attn: Grace Vinson, Environmental Officer, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620. Potential objectors should contact the Agency to verify the actual last date of the objection period.
find, follow, fan us: