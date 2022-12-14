Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont 

Published December 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (Agency).
Request for Release of Funds
On or about December 24, 2022 the Agency will submit a request to HUD to release the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL 93-383), the National Affordable Housing Act, as amended, to undertake a project known as Recovery Housing for the purpose of conducting minor rehab and repair of three existing multifamily buildings including adding ADA ramps. The project will also undertake minor stormwater and drainage repairs. The project is located at 1005, 1006 and 1007 Ethan Allen Avenue, Essex, Vermont. The total estimated cost of the project is$2,431,995; approximately $1,071,455 VHCB - Innovation Fund, $360,540 VCDP - Recovery Program, private foundation $200,000, and $600,000 in CDBG funding.
Finding of No Significant Impact
The Agency has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) which will be made available to the public for review at the Agency, National Life Building, One National Life Drive, Davis Building 6th floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620, may be examined or copied between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm or via email at grace.vinson@vermont.gov.
Public Comments
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Agency, Attn: Environmental Officer, Department of Housing and Community Development, National Life Building, One National Life Drive, Davis Building 6th floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620, or via email at grace.vinson@vermont.gov. All comments received by December 24, 2022 will be considered by the Agency prior to authorizing the submission of a request for release of funds. Comments must specify which Notice they are addressing—the Finding of No Significant Impact or the Request for the Release of Funds.
Environmental Certification
The Agency and Josh Hanford, in his official capacity as Commissioner of the VT Department of Housing and Community Development, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Agency to use the CDBG funds.
Objections to Release of Funds
HUD will accept objections to its approval of the release of funds and the State's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer Josh Hanford; (b) the Agency has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.
Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed the Attn: Grace Vinson, Environmental Officer, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 or via email at grace.vinson@vermont.gov. Potential objectors should contact the Agency via email to verify the last day of the objection period.
