Notice Of First And Second Public Hearings On Proposed Charter Amendment For March 1, 2022, Annual City Meeting 

Pursuant to the requirements of 17 V.S.A. Sec. 2645, the first public hearing concerning a proposed amendment to the Burlington City Charter by the City Council will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Contois Auditorium, City Hall, Burlington, Vermont and will also be streamed via Zoom.
Pursuant to the requirements of 17 V.S.A. Sec. 2645, the second public hearing concerning a proposed amendment to the Burlington City Charter by the City Council will be held Monday, January 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Contois Auditorium, City Hall, Burlington, Vermont and will also be streamed via Zoom.
This charter amendment is proposed to be voted on at the Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Annual City Meeting.
The following change (deleted matter stricken out) is being proposed by the City Council: 1. "Shall the Charter of the City of Burlington, Acts of 1949, No. 298 as amended, be further amended by removing in its entirety §48(7) so as to remove from City Council's enumerated powers the ability:
(7) To restrain and suppress houses of ill fame and disorderly houses, and to punish common prostitutes and persons consorting therewith.
* Material underlined added.
** Material stricken out deleted.
The official copy of the proposed charter amendment with the specific changes being proposed shall be posted in or near the Clerk's Office and at least two public places in the city by Saturday, January 8, 2022, for public inspection; copies will also be made available to members of the public upon their request.
