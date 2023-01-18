Notice of First & Second Public Hearings on Proposed Charter Change for March 7, 2023 

Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
City of Winooski
Due to State Law (17 V.S.A. Section 2645) two public hearings will be held so residents can learn more about the voter-backed petition below that may result in a change to the Winooski's City Charter. These meetings are open to all.
Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Claire Burke Council Chambers-Remote and In- Person
Attend online: https ://us06web.zoom.us/j/84364849328
Attend by phone: 1 646 558 8656
Webinar ID: 843 6484 9328
Attend in person: Winooski City Hall (27 West Allen Street)
Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 at the O'Brien Community Center 32 Mallett's Bay Avenue (In-Person only)
WINOOSKI JUST CAUSE EVICTION CHARTER CHANGE-VOTER BACKED PETITION- 3/7/23
Shall the Charter of the City of Winooski, Acts of 2013, No. M-9, as amended, be further amended to give the City Council the power to provide by ordinance protections for residential tenants from evictions without 'just cause' by adopting and adding a new subsection 304(b)(13) to read as follows:
"304(b)(13)(A) To provide by ordinance protections for residential tenants, as defined in Chapter 137 of Title 9 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated, from eviction without 'just cause,' where just cause shall include, but is not limited to:
(1) a tenant's material breach of a written rental agreement,
(2) a tenant's violation of state statutes regulating tenant obligations in residential rental agreements,
(3) non-payment of rent, and
(4) a tenant's failure to accept written, reasonable, good faith renewal terms.
(B) Such ordinance shall exclude from 'just cause' the expiration of a rental agreement as sole grounds for termination of tenancy. In addition to the exemptions in Chapter 137 of Title 9, the ordinance shall exempt from this provision, subject to mitigation provisions, sublets and in-unit rentals as well as the following properties but not limited to:
(1) owner-occupied duplexes, and triplexes;
(2) those being withdrawn from the rental market, including properties to be occupied by the owner or an immediate family member as a primary residence; and
(3) those in need of substantial renovations which preclude occupancy.
(C) Such ordinance shall include provisions that:
(1) mitigate potential negative impacts on tenants and property owners, including but not limited to requirements of adequate notice and reasonable relocation expenses,
(2) provide for a reasonable probationary period after initial occupancy, and
(3) limit unreasonable rent increases to prevent de facto evictions or nonrenewal, although this shall not be construed to limit rents beyond the purpose of preventing individual evictions.
(D) The ordinance shall define what is 'reasonable' and 'adequate notice' in defining just cause and shall require that landlords provide notice of just cause and other legal requirements as part of the rental agreement."?
