Notice of Foreclosure: 944 McDowell Road, Danville 

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CALEDONIA UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 212-9-19 CACV

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION

v.

JILLIAN M. DARGIE A/K/A JILLIAN MARIE DARGIE

OCCUPANTS OF: 944 McDowell Road, Danville VT

MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq.

In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 10, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jillian M. Dargie a/k/a Jillian Marie Dargie and the late Michael Dargie to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated June 28, 2004 and recorded in Book 114 Page 372 of the land records of the Town of Danville, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC dated July 25, 2013 and recorded in Book 149 Page 709 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC to PHH Mortgage Corporation dated April 24, 2019 and recorded in Book 165 Page 332, both of the land records of the Town of Danville, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 944 McDowell Road, Danville, Vermont on October 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,

To wit:

Being certain premises consisting of 3.1 acres, more or less, together with the improvements thereon, located on 944 McDowell Road, Danville, Vermont, and being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Jillian M. Dargie by Warranty Deed of even or near date and to be recorded in the Danville Land Records; being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Jeffrey A. Hale and Bethany A. Peak by Warranty Deed of William E. Wright and Karen J. Wright dated August 25, 2000 and recorded in Book 98 at Page 438 of the Danville Land Records.

Reference may be had to the aforementioned deeds and the records thereof and to all prior deeds and their records for a further and more complete description of the land and premises hereby conveyed.

Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description.

Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described.

TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to "Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee".

The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale.

Other terms to be announced at the sale.

DATED : August 22, 2022

By: /s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren

Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq.

Bendett and McHugh, PC

270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151

Farmington, CT 06032