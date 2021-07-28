NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABLE: Fiscal Year 2022 - Burlington Housing Trust Fund 

The Burlington Housing Trust Fund (BHTF) provides grants and loans for the promotion, retention, and creation of long-term affordable housing for very low, low, and moderate-income households. Non-profit corporations, municipal corporations, limited equity housing cooperatives, for-profit corporations, partnerships, and individuals are eligible to apply for project funding. Capacity grants are also made for the staffing, training, planning, fundraising, and ongoing operations of non-profit organizations creating or preserving housing for very low, low, and moderate-income households.
The BHTF requests proposals for FY2022 awards. The total funding available for projects and capacity grants for FY2022 is approximately $175,148. The proposals shall be for projects and organizations serving the housing needs of low-income Burlington residents. Organizations that provide services, as distinct from housing development, are limited to capacity grants of no more than $7,500.00 per program. FY2022 BHTF awards must be expended by June 30, 2022.
Proposals for FY2022 BHTF funding must be submitted on or before Friday, August 27, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. The complete request for proposal, as well as applications for both Projects and Capacity grants can be found at: https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO/Housing-Trust-Fund-FY22. Funding decisions are expected to be made by September 17, 2021. For further information on this RFP, please contact CEDO Housing Program Manager Todd Rawlings at 652-4209 or by email at trawlings@burlingtonvt.gov.
find, follow, fan us: