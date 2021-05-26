 Notice of Legal Sale: Easy Self Storage 6/4/21 | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 26, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice of Legal Sale: Easy Self Storage 6/4/21 

View Date: 06/03/2021
Sale Date: 06/04/2021
Darlene Girouard Unit #009
Easy Self Storage
46 Swift St
South Burlington VT 05403
802-863-8300

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation