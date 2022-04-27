 Notice of Legal Sale: Easy Self Storage Units 328 and 171 | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 27, 2022 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice of Legal Sale: Easy Self Storage Units 328 and 171 

View Date 05/05/2022

Sale Date 05/06/2022

Kaitlyn Beers Unit# 328

Michelle Rogers Unit# 171

Easy Self Storage

46 Swift St South Burlington Vt 05403

802-863-8300

