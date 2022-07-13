 Notice of Project-Based Voucher Project Selection | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 13, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Project-Based Voucher Project Selection 

Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 13, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.

The Burlington Housing Authority has approved an application for Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers in the following new affordable housing development in accordance with its Section 8 Administrative Plan and the requirements of the Section 8 Project-Based Voucher Program Final Rule.

Bay Ridge Allocated HLP

Champlain Housing Trust

Bay Ridge Apartments

Margaret's Way Shelburne VT

10 Units

O'Brien Farms

Summit Properties

255 Kennedy Drive South Burlington VT

20 Units

