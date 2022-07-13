Notice of Project-Based Voucher Project Selection 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 13, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.
The Burlington Housing Authority has approved an application for Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers in the following new affordable housing development in accordance with its Section 8 Administrative Plan and the requirements of the Section 8 Project-Based Voucher Program Final Rule.
Bay Ridge Allocated HLP
Champlain Housing Trust
Bay Ridge Apartments
Margaret's Way Shelburne VT
10 Units
O'Brien Farms
Summit Properties
255 Kennedy Drive South Burlington VT
20 Units
