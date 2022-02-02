 Notice Of Project-Based Voucher Project Selections | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 02, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice Of Project-Based Voucher Project Selections 

The Burlington Housing Authority has approved applications for Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers in the following new affordable housing developments in accordance with its Section 8 Administrative Plan and the requirements of the Section 8 Project- Based Voucher Program Final Rule.

Champlain Housing Trust

Zephyr Place

Williston, Vermont

39 units

Champlain Housing Trust

Harbor Place

Shelburne, Vermont

20 units

Champlain Housing Trust

10th Calvary

Colchester, Vermont

18 units

Committee on Temporary Shelter

Main Street Family Housing

Burlington, Vermont

16 units

Questions regarding these project selections should be addressed to:

Paul Dettman

Interim Executive Director

65 Main Street, Suite 101

Burlington, Vermont 05401

802-540-3254

pdettman@burlingtonhousing.org

