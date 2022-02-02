Notice Of Project-Based Voucher Project Selections 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Burlington Housing Authority has approved applications for Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers in the following new affordable housing developments in accordance with its Section 8 Administrative Plan and the requirements of the Section 8 Project- Based Voucher Program Final Rule.
Champlain Housing Trust
Zephyr Place
Williston, Vermont
39 units
Champlain Housing Trust
Harbor Place
Shelburne, Vermont
20 units
Champlain Housing Trust
10th Calvary
Colchester, Vermont
18 units
Committee on Temporary Shelter
Main Street Family Housing
Burlington, Vermont
16 units
Questions regarding these project selections should be addressed to:
Paul Dettman
Interim Executive Director
65 Main Street, Suite 101
Burlington, Vermont 05401
802-540-3254
find, follow, fan us: