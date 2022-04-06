 Notice of Public Auction: Booska Movers | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 06, 2022 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice of Public Auction: Booska Movers 

Booska Movers will be holding a public auction for the goods stored for the following accounts:

Charlie Childs, Williston, VT

Glenn Edwards, Burlington, VT

This public auction will be held at Booska Movers, Inc April 20, 2022 at 430 Meadowland Dr S. Burlington, VT at 9:00am

The terms of the sale are final payment in full by cash or credit card. items will be sold in "as is condition" with no warranties expressed or implied.

Any person claiming the rights to these goods must pay the amount necessary to satisfy the storage cost.

Please contact Adam Booska at 802-864-5115 #108 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation